The Tenth Penal Judge of Neiva Guarantees, resolved the request to revoke the security measure for four accused of belonging to the ‘front line’.

Four defendants accused of belonging to the so-called ‘First Line’ in Neiva and who were appointed by the Government as ‘spokespersons for peace’, requested the revocation of the security measure, before a guarantee control judge, for the second time.

They are Andrés Felipe Yara Vargas, Edwin Herrera Pimentel, Kevin David García Mosquera and Andrés Reyes Cuéllar, who sought to be released and their defenders once again requested it.

The hearing began on Tuesday, January 31, and after listening to the arguments of the parties, the Tenth Municipal Penal Judge of Neiva, decided to schedule the continuation of the hearing for today, Friday, February 3, in order to take the necessary time to Analyze the elements of the participants.

“With this action they disturbed the public service, they committed the crime of arson and there was obstruction of public roads, acts that affect the same community,” said the judge.

It should be remembered that a few days ago, the Fourth Municipal Criminal Judge with functions of Control of Guarantees of Neiva denied the requested release, accepting the arguments expressed by the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation.

The defendants’ defense attorneys filed an appeal.