The four young people accused of belonging to the so-called ‘First Line’, designated as spokespersons for peace by the Government, were denied their freedom.

In a hearing scheduled today in order to define the freedom of Cristian Andrés Reyes Cuéllar, Andrés Felipe Yara Vargas, ‘Retazos Clown’, Edwin Herrera Pimentel and Kevin David García Mosquera, the guarantee judge considered that such a decision was not appropriate.

The Fourth Municipal Criminal Court of Neiva with Guarantee Functions, announced that it denied the request made by the Office of the High Commissioner for Peace.

Before the decision, the defense of the already named spokespersons for peace filed an appeal. Another judge must decide.

