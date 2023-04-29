They deny information about pamphlets that caused fear in the rural area of ​​Neiva

This Friday, an Extraordinary Security Council was held, in order to analyze the public order situation in the municipality.

The authorities of Neiva met at the facilities of the Metropolitan Police, with the purpose of analyzing the different versions that have circulated, about the possible appearance of threatening pamphlets in the rural area of ​​the municipality, a fact that would be generating concern among the community .

At the end of the meeting, the participants delivered a piece of peace of mind to the public, pointing out that said information was “delegitimized” and that, through the Public Force, Mayor’s Office and the Public Ministry, permanent accompaniment is being made to the population.

This was stated by Major Edgar Bernal, Operations Officer of the Tenerife Battalion. “The message we want to convey is that of the constant presence of the National Army troops in the eastern and western part of the municipality, operations for stability, support and blockade of the road corridors that come from the departments of Caquetá, Meta and Tolima, this in order to give peace of mind to the community of Neiva in rural areas and in the capital.

For his part, Colonel Juan Pablo Ruiz Rodríguez, Commander of the Neiva Metropolitan Police, pointed out that a call is being made to the community so that it does not lend itself to generate disinformation activities. “If you receive an image through WhatsApp or social networks, inform the authorities, that is the duty; There are authorities that are investigating and the invitation is not to be part of these speculations, replicating these situations that generate anxiety,” he indicated.

Likewise, he indicated that work is being done in an articulated way to generate those spaces of tranquility and security, in the different points of the territory. Important work is being done with the entire institutional offer, hand in hand with the Municipal Administration, so that all the capacity of the State reaches these sites, and that the conditions improve every day ”he added.

Meanwhile, the mayor Gorky Muñoz, called on the public to report any criminal act that is known, “to communicate with the competent authorities and not to be misinformed.” In addition, he added that since his Administration, actions have been coordinated with the Police, Army and the Public Ministry, to guarantee the well-being of the community, both in rural and urban areas.

It is noteworthy that since suspicions of possible threats to the population began to be generated, Security Councils have been brought forward, monitoring the events, as well as sessions of the Municipal Peace Council, to generate direct dialogue with the people.

