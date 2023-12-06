Home » They deny protection to Senator Cepeda against Uribe for bribing witnesses
The Superior Court of Bogotá denied the protection (recourse for protection) requested by left-wing senator Iván Cepeda, recognized as a victim in the process against former Colombian president Álvaro Uribe for bribery of witnesses and procedural fraud, which he intended for the Prosecutor’s Office to accuse the former president. of those crimes.

According to the Court, “there is no evidence that there is a violation of rights against Iván Cepeda Castro, and the request for protection should be denied.”

Cepeda wanted the Tenth Delegate Prosecutor’s Office to be ordered before the Supreme Court of Justice, in charge of the case, to cease all investigative work and move on to the accusation against Uribe.

Another intention was the assignment of an ad hoc prosecutor to take the case and proceed to accuse Uribe, after the Prosecutor’s Office twice presented the request to close the case for bribing witnesses.

With today’s ruling, the Bogotá Court rejects Cepeda’s claims and therefore the case will continue in the hands of a prosecutor delegated to the Supreme Court of Justice, who must decide if there is sufficient evidentiary material to allow the accusation to be made against the former president.

