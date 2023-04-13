In recent weeks, a message has been circulating on social networks and WhatsApp stating that in Barranquilla there was a batch of diclofenac contaminated with a bacterium that had caused the death of at least eight people.

Faced with this situation, the District Health Secretariat of the capital of the Atlantic issued a statement in which it denied said information. According to the entity, there are no official reports of deaths associated with the use of this drug.

To confirm this information, the District Health Secretariat verified the clinical history, carried out inspection and surveillance visits in the city’s IPS, as well as national consultations on alerts issued by INVIMA, the entity in charge of monitoring medicines in the country. According to the entity, “INVIMA has not issued any health alert for any batch of medicine (Diclofenac) with particles, bacteria or some foreign element inside,” the statement said.

For this reason, the Barranquilla Mayor’s Office called on the community not to disseminate or share erroneous information that could generate panic or misinformation in the face of medical situations that can be verified with the competent authorities. Likewise, they recalled that the application of medicines must be done by prescription of a health professional and must be dispensed in authorized places.