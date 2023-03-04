Home News They deny the demand for electoral annulment against the Araucanian representative Germán Rozo Anís – news
News

They deny the demand for electoral annulment against the Araucanian representative Germán Rozo Anís – news

by admin
They deny the demand for electoral annulment against the Araucanian representative Germán Rozo Anís – news

The Colombian Agricultural Institute (ICA) held a training and update session on foot-and-mouth disease for vaccinators located in the department of Arauca, at the beginning of the additional vaccination cycle in border properties.

Ensuring the country’s agricultural health is the responsibility of ICA, in order to prevent the introduction and spread of pests or diseases that may affect national livestock. Also, it is the duty of the Institute to adopt, in accordance with the law, the sanitary and phytosanitary measures that are necessary to make effective the control of animal and plant health.

Also read: Vaccination against foot-and-mouth disease advances successfully on the border with Venezuela

By virtue of the recommendations provided to the country by the World Organization for Animal Health (OMSA), derived from the foot-and-mouth disease outbreaks presented in the departments of Arauca and Cundinamarca in 2017 and in the departments of Boyacá, Cesar and La Guajira, in 2018, it became necessary to reinforce the immunological condition of the bovine and buffalo populations under 24 months of age, located in the border departments with Venezuela.

This is due to the endemism of foot-and-mouth disease in the neighboring country, which brings with it a high probability of re-entry of this virus to susceptible populations in Colombia (such as border areas), a situation that places certified free zones at risk. and the country’s livestock economy.

Narda Martínez Peroza, sectional manager of the ICA in Arauca, stated that the purpose of this vaccination day is to strengthen the immunity of foot-and-mouth disease in the vulnerable population of cattle and buffaloes, males and females, but, above all, to preserve the health status of the country.

See also  The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to earnestly study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping's important instructions on political and legal work, convey the spirit of studying the spirit of the Central Political and Legal Work Conference and the National United Front Ministerial Conference Huang Kunming presided over the meeting_Southern Net

Source: Colombian Agricultural Institute (ICA)

You may also like

[Hong Kong News]The eldest son of the richest...

89-year-old injured in traffic accident in Wolfern

Vélez bets on ‘Leather for good’

Three skiers from Bavaria died in an avalanche...

Meat and cassava, among the agricultural products that...

Analysis: Xi Jinping’s two sessions push the party...

Werder Bremen wants to score points at FC...

China defends strong increase in its military spending

Santiago Alarcón, regretted having voted for Petro?

Xi Jinping’s two sessions time | General Secretary...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy