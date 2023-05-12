Home » They deny the origin of threatening pamphlets in La Paz
Concerned and full of fear, the inhabitants of the municipality of La Paz woke up yesterday, after the appearance of three threatening pamphlets signed by an illegal armed group, and in which the names of a group of people accused of selling and consuming drugs appear. as target.

“The time has come to carry out a new social cleansing for all the drug dealers and smokers, street thieves, car skaters, motorbikes and braggarts…”, reads one of the pamphlets that since the beginning of the week has stolen the tranquility of the community.

For this reason, the authorities convened an Extraordinary Security Council to analyze this complex panorama and set off alerts to preserve public order in the town.

Alexis Oñate, Secretary of the Government of La Paz, reported that the National Police, Sijin and the Army denied the veracity of these pamphlets, that is, they are not part of the actions of illegal armed groups in the municipality. It is about some social misfits that the only thing they seek is to generate anxiety in the population.

For this reason, the official gave a peace of mind to the community and asked to have confidence in the public force that is working for security in the area and for the location of these people who are causing fear.

