In recent days, the former presidential candidate, and staunch opponent of the government of Gustavo Petro, Enrique Gómez, assured on his Twitter account that María Paz Gaviria, daughter of former president César Gaviria, would be the new minister of culture, information that Kienyke.com sought to confirm and that sources close to this family flatly denied.

He has not attended any type of joint”, assured the source consulted by Kienyke.com

All this misinformation comes after the sudden departure from the culture portfolio of Patricia Ariza, who had been holding this position until February 27, at which time Gustavo Petro made changes in his ministerial cabinet. Let’s remember that names such as the Olympic weightlifting champion, María Isabel Urrutia and Alejandro Gaviria also came out.

María Paz Gaviria will not be the Minister of Culture

Through his Twitter account, Enrique Gómez, who these days is usually very controversial due to his constant criticism of the current government, assured that the daughter of former president César Gaviria would reach this portfolio (Ministry of Culture) as a “quota” of the liberal party. Kienyke.com managed to reach a close source, who denied this informationwhich occurred on March 24, 2023.

Delivering the health of Colombians to politicking is worth a ministry. Her daughter, María Paz, is already in contact with Zorro, the piano teacher of Petro’s children, to receive the Ministry of Culture. Is that what the health of Colombia is worth? ”, Gómez explained on his social network.

It should be remembered that we have seen María Paz Gaviria hold the position of director of the Bogotá International Art Fair (ArtBo)and who over the years has stood out as a great art historian at Columbia University.

