They deported the alleged murderer of Diana Cuello in Valledupar

The Venezuelan authorities announced that they deported to Colombia Luis Ospino27 years old, investigated for allegedly murdering Diana Cuelloin the Divino Niño neighborhood of Valledupar.

Ospino was transferred to the border port of Paraguachón for delivery to Migration and the National Police.

In this way, international cooperation ties between security organizations are strengthened to combat any type of scourge that threatens life and citizen security. foreign police reported.

The young man was detained in the Guajira municipality, belonging to the state of Zulia, Venezuela, when he was involved in a fight with a woman in a hotel in which the authorities intervened.

At the site, when the uniformed officers identified Ospino, they noticed that He was wanted by the Colombian justice for the crime against Diana Cuello that occurred in February in Valledupar.

Thus, it is expected that Luis Ospino once set foot on Colombian soil be left at the disposal of the Prosecutor’s Office to be presented before a guarantee control judge.

Apparently, the young man had gone to the neighboring country with a false document to evade justice.

