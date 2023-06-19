They describe it as an affront that Hernandarias councilors support the defendant for director of Itaipu

Minutes presented by councilor Nilda Venialgo and accompanied by several colleagues, in which they declare the appointment of Lucho Zacarías as possible general director of Itaipu Binacional to be of “district interest”.

They describe the attitude of the municipal councilors of Hernandarias, who declared the appointment of Justo “Lucho” Zacarías Irún, as possible Paraguayan general director of Itaipu Binacional, as a true affront to citizen rejection. The citizens all stepped forward to condemn the support of the Hernandari councilors for this person with legal proceedings for corruption in progress, and with a disastrous record in the public service, clarifying that they expect, from the next president Santiago Peña, the indication of a honest, suitable and capable person from Alto Paraná at the head of the high and delicate position in the power plant.

The inhabitants of this region consider the determination of the members of the Hernandarias Municipal Board to be a “teaser”, who, in a regular session last Tuesday, declared their support for Lucho Zacarías as the possible head of Itaipu.

The minutes were presented by the councilor Nilda Venialgo and was accompanied by Jhon Florentín, Yessica Caballero, Milcíades Dávalos, David Monzón, among other councilors, requesting the plenary session of the Board to declare the possible appointment of Lucho Zacarías to the maximum of “municipal interest”. position within the binational, “taking into account his vast experience in positions such as administrative director in the Entity, at the time and his excellent management as governor of Alto Paraná,” ​​he mentions part of the considerations of the aforementioned minute.

Entrepreneurs in the area hinted that these expressions of the hernandarienses councilors are not in keeping with the disastrous past of the members of the Zacarías clan, who plundered for almost two decades in public office (Ciudad del Este Municipality / Alto Paraná Governorate) and They endure various processes for corruption, adding to the high rejection they have within society and the almost zero political support they currently enjoy.

Finally, they point out that they hope that Peña will act wisely and not tarnish his beginning of management, surrounding himself with obscure characters, such as the case of Lucho Zacarías, whose appointment would not be taken as a deference to the tenth department, but on the contrary, it would tarnish the image of the inhabitants of this region of the country, which does have several worthy representatives to occupy such an important position.

