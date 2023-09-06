They destroy explosives installed in clashes between ELN and dissidents in Arauca – news

The Ombudsman’s Office expressed its concern about the escalation of the armed conflict in the department of Arauca, which affects the peasant and indigenous communities of the municipality of Puerto Rondón.

“Faced with new confrontations between the Central General Staff, a dissident group of the Farc, and the Eastern War Front, of the ELN, registered since the night of August 29, the Ombudsman has received preliminary information on the confinement of seven villages of the known sector such as Marreros, from the municipality of Puerto Rondón, with the potential to affect 274 families, some 818 people confined. In turn, the massive displacement between villages with the potential to affect 183 families, that is, 553 people, between the villages of El Progreso, Normandía, El Paisaje and La Esmeralda”, indicated the Ombudsman, Carlos Camargo Assis.

The Ombudsman’s Office is verifying the situation, since there has not been full access to information on the real state of the population. Several families are confined to educational centers and communal houses, at the risk of being caught in the middle of the fighting, minefields, and being the target of collective threats.

The illegal armed groups are carrying out confrontations between them, MBUs that generate anxiety in the community, and also result in serious violations of their human rights in the face of massive displacement and confinement, situations that prevent the inhabitants from carrying out their daily activities in the area.” said Carlos Camargo Assis.

Alerts issued by the Ombudsman

The Ombudsman’s Office has warned about the difficult situation of the department through Early Alerts 023 of 2021, issued for the municipalities of Puerto Rondón and Cravo Norte, and 011 of 2023, for the municipalities of Arauca, Arauquita, Saravena, Fortul and Tame me. The warning documents show the serious risks for the civilian population due to the confrontation between the armed actors in the department.

The human rights entity has also warned of the serious risks for social leaders and human rights defenders, through Early Alert 019 of 2023, and about the increased risks in the electoral process next October, through Alert 030 this year, considering Arauca as the highest risk area.

It is concerning that in the last week seven homicides of the civilian population have been reported (three in Arauquita, two in Tame and two in Arauca), the number of disappeared and forced displacement continues to grow, the latter being the only way to safeguard life .

The call to Ciprat

On August 24, the Ombudsman’s Office sent a request to the Intersectoral Commission for Rapid Response to Early Warnings (Ciprat), in order to urgently convene a session to outline prevention and protection strategies in the areas most affected by the conflict in the department.

Source: Ombudsman

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

