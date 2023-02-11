Within the framework of the Ayacucho Plan, through intelligence work that lasted nearly three months, National Army troops together with the Colombian Air Force managed to locate and destroy elements that were used for the illegal exploitation of mining deposits in eastern Antioquia.

The events were recorded in the Norcasia village, located four hours from the municipality of San Carlos, Antioquia, where the soldiers found 2 excavating machines, 10 diver-type dredges, 27 engines and a classifier, elements that were used for the illegal exploitation of gold. , an activity that allowed the extraction of more than 9000 grams of gold per month, which have an approximate value of 234 million pesos, which affects the illegal income of groups outside the Law.

Likewise, the authorities indicated that they continue to counteract the contamination caused by these mining production units (UPM), which caused a direct impact on the Samaná River due to the indiscriminate use of mercury and cyanide in 1600 m³ of soil removed, over an area of 3.5 hectares and a deforestation of 2100 native trees.

“The National Army will continue to contribute to environmental sustainability, protecting biodiversity and natural and water resources, as strategic assets of the nation,” the authorities said.