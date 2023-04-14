Home News They destroy more than 10 tons of cocaine in 3 departments
They destroy more than 10 tons of cocaine in 3 departments

Under the guidelines of the national Government, National Army troops continue the development of joint, inter-institutional and multilateral military operations, with the Colombian Air Force, the CTI of the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation and international agencies, against the scourge of drug trafficking.

The first military operation took place in the village of Ballestas, municipality of Santacruz de Guachavéz, Nariño, where a laboratory for the processing of cocaine hydrochloride and an illegal supply warehouse containing more than 3,800 kilograms of cocaine hydrochloride were destroyed. more than 3,000 gallons of liquid inputs and 3,900 kilograms of solid inputs, 1,200 gallons of fuel, material that would belong to the organized armed group ELN, Jaime Toño Obando Company.

In a second deployment, in the village of La Liberia, Jamundí municipality, Valle del Cauca, the location and subsequent destruction of a second laboratory that contained more than 3,500 kilograms of cocaine hydrochloride, more than 400 kilograms of coca paste , 6000 gallons of liquid inputs, 900 kilograms of solid inputs and 150 gallons of fuel, belonging to the residual organized armed group GAO-r Jaime Martínez Structure.

In a third military operation, carried out in the village of El Roble, Suárez municipality, Cauca, a laboratory with approximately 3,200 kilograms of cocaine hydrochloride was destroyed, along with 1,440 kilograms of solid supplies and 6,360 gallons of liquid supplies, which also belonged to the residual organized armed group GAO-r Structure Jaime Martínez.

In this way, the illicit economies of organized armed groups and transnational organized crime are affected by approximately 68,000 million pesos.

The National Army continues to work in the frontal fight against drug trafficking, committed to the well-being of the Colombian people, the protection of life and natural resources, focusing each of these efforts on respect for human rights and compliance with international humanitarian law. .

