They destroy more than a thousand kilograms of cocaine valued at $38,275,000.00 – Diario La Página

This afternoon, the Attorney General of the Republic, together with the National Civil Police, destroyed 1,531 kilos of cocaine seized in different procedures, valued at $38,275,000.00.

One of the seizures was made on June 13, at El Espino beach, Usulután. In this place a cove with drugs was found inside.

The rest was seized on the high seas, on July 1, becoming the biggest blow against drug trafficking on the Salvadoran coast.

“In both cases there are people arrested: in the first event there is the arrest of one person, and in the second case 6 people of other nationalities were arrested,” explained the prosecutor in the case.

The institutions that make up the Security Cabinet continue to carry out various actions to find criminals who intend to traffic drugs through Salvadoran lands and coasts.

