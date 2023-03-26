4
After an operation carried out in the municipality of Apopa in San Salvador, the security authorities arrested 15 members of the criminal structure “Mara Máquina”.
The detainees include two minors. All will be prosecuted in accordance with the law, the Minister of Justice and Security, Gustavo Villatoro reported through his Twitter account.
In addition, he detailed the names of the 13 adults detained:
- Francisco Edgardo Garcia Perez
- Fernando Ernesto Garcia Reyes
- Daniel Jeremías Zepeda Marble
- Hector Jesus Alfaro Hidalgo
- Luis Mario Gomez Tobar
- Christian David Mata Hernandez
- Jonathan Alexander Crespín
- Ronaldo Geovanni Rodriguez
- Hugo Efrain Mendez Gonzalez
- Fidel Antonio Crespín Aguilar
- Balmore Gomez Serrano
- Jose Daniel Jovel Hernandez
- Saul Nerio
“We are rebuilding a justice system that allows us to eradicate any type of criminal group that threatens the security of the population”reaffirmed the minister.
