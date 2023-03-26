After an operation carried out in the municipality of Apopa in San Salvador, the security authorities arrested 15 members of the criminal structure “Mara Máquina”.

The detainees include two minors. All will be prosecuted in accordance with the law, the Minister of Justice and Security, Gustavo Villatoro reported through his Twitter account.

In addition, he detailed the names of the 13 adults detained:

Francisco Edgardo Garcia Perez

Fernando Ernesto Garcia Reyes

Daniel Jeremías Zepeda Marble

Hector Jesus Alfaro Hidalgo

Luis Mario Gomez Tobar

Christian David Mata Hernandez

Jonathan Alexander Crespín

Ronaldo Geovanni Rodriguez

Hugo Efrain Mendez Gonzalez

Fidel Antonio Crespín Aguilar

Balmore Gomez Serrano

Jose Daniel Jovel Hernandez

Saul Nerio

“We are rebuilding a justice system that allows us to eradicate any type of criminal group that threatens the security of the population”reaffirmed the minister.