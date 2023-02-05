Another alleged spy balloon from China was detected on Friday night flying over Latin America, CNN reported, citing Pentagon sources. At the moment, it is unknown in which specific area of ​​the region the device would be located.

“We are seeing reports of a balloon flying over Latin America. We now assess that it is another Chinese surveillance balloon,” Defense Department spokesman Patrick Ryder said in a statement. Meanwhile, a US official pointed out that the balloon does not appear to be heading to the North American country.

The reports come a day after a first Chinese balloon was detected over the US state of Montana. The Pentagon leadership chose not to shoot down the device, which was traveling at an altitude much higher than that of commercial air traffic, given the security risks associated with a possible fall of debris.

From Beijing they affirmed that the hot air balloon took off from Chinese territory and is of a civil nature. “It is a civil airship used for research purposes, mainly meteorological,” a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry clarified. In addition, he explained that the aircraft “deviated greatly from its intended route” due to strong winds and its limited ability to self-steer.

It is still not clear why Beijing could have sent its two devices to the continent: one to the United States and the other, according to Politico, to Costa Rica. In addition, it is well known that China has satellites capable of performing surveillance tasks with greater reliability. It is assumed, although without credible evidence, that other similar balloons were launched in different parts of the world, but only these two have been detected so far. with RT

