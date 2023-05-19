They detect fiscal findings in works of three airports of the Orinoquia – news

The Special Inspection Action carried out by the Comptroller General of the Republic of Aerocivil has been advancing since November 2022.

These findings are related to the design, construction, and supervision of works at the Villavicencio, Ibagué, San Andrés, Pasto, Puerto Carreño, and Yopal airports.

With this Action, which is being executed by the Delegate Comptroller for the Infrastructure Sector, the management of public resources by Aerocivil is evaluated during the period 2018 to the first semester of 2022, in response to alleged irregularities reported by citizens and media.

Below are some details of the first results of this Special Inspection Action for Aerocivil:

German Olano Airport in Puerto Carreno

Finding No. 8 Administrative with presumed Disciplinary and Fiscal Incidence

“Unfinished works of the Passenger Terminal of the Germán Olano Airport”.

The works contemplated in the initial scope of Contract No. 18001550-H3 were insufficient to be able to finish and put into service the Puerto Carreño Airport Passenger Terminal, which has caused the work to be paralyzed and unfinished, generating a loss of $32,858. millions.

El Alcaraván Airport in Yopal

Finding No. 9. Administrative with alleged Disciplinary and Fiscal incident

“Availability of properties – Works Contract 21000849 H4 of 2021 Alcaraván de Yopal Airport”.

For the execution of the Works Contract No. 21000849 H4 of 2021, whose purpose included “The construction of a section of the 46th street road, fast exit street from the SEI base and maintenance on the air and land sides of the El Alcaraván Airport in Yopal”, Aerocivil did not have the availability of the necessary properties that would allow it to comply with the scope foreseen in relation to the construction of the Calle 46 section of the road, therefore, this work component, partially executed today, is unfinished and is not functional.

Due to this situation, a detriment to public assets in the amount of $166 million is generated, corresponding to the value paid for the construction of the few 50 meters of track that today are not functional or provide the service provided for in the contractual object.

Vanguardia Airport of Villavicencio

Finding No. 1. Administrative with alleged Disciplinary and Fiscal incidence

“Expiration of the contractual term without completion of the works and airport infrastructure built up to now that is not functional, Work Contract 20001200 H4 of 2020”.

There was a continuous delay in the development of the work contract, both in the studies and designs stage and in the execution stage. On December 15, 2022, the execution term of Contract 20001200 H4 of 2020 ended, without the contractor complying with the contractual object and completing the works, causing them to be paralyzed, they are not functional or useful in their current state, therefore constitute a patrimonial damage for $14,644 million.

Finding No. 2. Administrative with alleged Disciplinary Incidence

“Inadequate planning of the project and delivery of study and design products in reference to the Work Contract 20001200 H4 of 2020”.

Deficiencies were identified in the planning and/or structuring phase of the project, since the Entity did not have previous studies and designs, at least at the pre-feasibility level, that would allow it to adequately determine the official budget for the works and the corresponding their scope, mainly in relation to establishing the resources required for its execution and thus being able to establish its economic viability.

Additionally, during the execution of the contract, the studies and designs that were part of the contractual object were not formally delivered to the Entity in accordance with the provisions of the Contract and the technical specifications, since they were not duly signed by the specialists of the contract. contractor or with the corresponding audit guarantee.

Finding No. 3. Administrative with alleged Disciplinary Incidence

“Poor structuring and execution of the Work Contract 20001199 H4 of 2020”.

Shortcomings were identified in the structuring stage of the contractual process, since the Entity advanced the contracting of the works without having the availability of a property required for its construction, where a hangar that had a lease contract in force was operating. .

Despite being a contract carried out in the year 2020, as of February 15, 2023, there was still no effective availability of the property required for the total construction of the works and the fulfillment of the contractual object. In addition, there were delays in the execution of activities carried out by the contractor.

