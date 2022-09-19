Home News They devastate the shops by smashing everything with pickaxes: the members of the gang arrested
There are three arrested accused of theft and damage in Friuli: they are the members of the “pickaxe band” who operated in the Pordenone area. The investigations, conducted by the Police, made it possible to ascertain how similar thefts, committed in similar ways, had previously also been carried out in other commercial activities, managed by Chinese citizens in Pordenone and Spilimbergo, in the months of January and February. Also in this circumstance the thieves, after having forced the external fence and drilled a hole in the door with a large pickaxe, had raided cash and, in one case, even household appliances. Here is the interview with deputy assistant chief Andrea Rosato, head of the mobile team (Video interview by Ilaria Purassanta)

