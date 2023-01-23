With five goals from its star Kylian Mbappé, Paris Saint-Germain thrashed the modest Pays de Cassel, an amateur team from the sixth category of French football, on Monday 7-0 and qualified for the round of 16 of the French Cup , where they will face Marseille.

It is the first time that a player has scored five goals for PSG in its entire history, a record that also allows Mbappé to become the top scorer in the history of the ‘Coupe’, a tournament that has been held since 1918, with a total of 29 goals (in just 25 games played with Monaco and PSG).

Mbappé equals Jean Pierre Papin (author of 29 goals with Marseille and Bordeaux) in the historical ranking of scorers of the ‘Coupe’, one more than the Portuguese Miguel Pauleta (28 with Bordeaux and PSG).

In addition to qualifying for the next round, this victory against a much inferior rival will serve PSG to improve the statistics for this start of 2023, since they had lost two of their three games played in Ligue 1.

The Pays de Cassel dreamed during the first half hour of being able to deliver a historic surprise, before collapsing in the final stretch of the first period, when they conceded three goals from Mbappé (29, 35 and 40) and another from the Brazilian Neymar (33). .

Mbappé scored again in the second half (56 and 79) and the Spanish Carlos Soler was the author of the other Parisian goal (64).

In the next round, PSG will face Marseille in the middle of the second week of February, in the most interesting duel of the round of 16, which was drawn before the Parisian game.

It will be the eighth ‘classic’ cupbearer in the last 22 years and Paris SG has won them all.

However, the Marseilles is on a roll, with eight consecutive victories in the championship, which has led him to rise to third place in the championship, just five points behind the leader Paris SG.

The Marseillaise team hasn’t won the ‘Coupe’ since 1989, while PSG has won six of the last eight editions.

Another of the interesting round of 16 duels will face Lille and LyonMeanwhile he Nantesdefending champion, will visit the Angersbottom of Ligue 1.