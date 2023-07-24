They discover a giant planet that is as light as cotton candy

An international team of astronomers led by Khalid Barkaoui of the University of Liège, Belgium, recently published the discovery of an exoplanet that is 1.5 times larger than Jupiter and only 1% as dense as Earth. The exoplanet, named ‘WASP-193b’, was discovered 1,232 light-years from Earth. Its density, at 0.059 grams per cubic centimeter, is comparable to that of cotton candy (less than 0.1 grams per cubic centimeter).

WASP-193b orbits so close to its host star that its year corresponds to 6.25 Earth days, while Mercury does so in 88 days. The scientists point out that its extremely low density can be explained by the fact that, given its close proximity to its star, it can heat its atmosphere and inflate it, especially if that atmosphere is predominantly composed of hydrogen and helium.

Facts that do not match the models

Astronomers estimate that for WASP-193b to be this large, its host star would need to be about 10 million years old, when its stellar luminosity wanes and it reaches the main sequence. However, the age of its star has been estimated at around 6 billion years, which contradicts this model. They also posited that while there might be some mechanism for internal heat to inflate its atmosphere, the observed properties of the exoplanet cannot be recreated using sophisticated models of planetary evolution.

The authors of the research point out that with the support of the James Webb Space Telescope, data could be obtained that explains how such a strange, spongy and ancient body can exist in the universe. with RT

