Colombian authorities seized 185.7 kilos of cocaine on a ship anchored in the port of Cartagena de Indiaswhich was destined USAThe National Navy reported this Sunday.

The drug cache was discovered in an underwater inspection carried out by crew members of the Cartagena Coast Guard Station to a vessel in an operation in which no one was captured, the Navy said in a statement.

When carrying out the verification, the divers of the Armada They found in the boat seven packages that “contained 180 rectangular packages” with 185.7 kilos of cocaine.

The cocaine was placed under the orders of the competent authorities and its seizure affects the income of criminal groups whose source of financing is drug trafficking.

The Integrated System for Monitoring Illicit Crops (SIMCI) of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) reported, last October, a 43% increase in the area planted with coca in the country, going from 143,000 hectares in 2020 to 204,000 ha in 2021.

Potential cocaine production also reached its all-time high with 1,400 tons, maintaining the upward trend that has been consolidating since 2014.

Coca crops continue to be located in the same territories with conditions of vulnerability. 62% are concentrated in Nariño, North Santander and Putumayo.

Of the 1,122 municipalities that Colombia has, 181 are affected by coca, and in only 12 half of the coca is concentrated. Tibú, in the department of North of Santander, ranks first with nearly 22,000 hectares.

Coca crops continue to threaten the cultural potential of the country and its biodiversity. About 50% of the coca is located in special management areas. A high percentage is concentrated on the lands of black communities and in forest reserve areas.