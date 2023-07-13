Home » They discover a load of supplies for drug trafficking that was destined for Meta – news
The environmental initiative led by Cormacarena through the Collection Center has made it possible to reduce the amount of used tires disposed of in the streets, rivers and pipes of Villavicencio.

Between 2021 and 2023, more than 20,000 tires have been collected, which have been delivered to the Rueda Verde Post-Consumer System, which transports them to the Reciclar SAS processing plant, for the management and final disposal of these elements.

During this 2023, more than 5,900 tires have been received, most of which have been donated for the creation of livestock infrastructure, crafts and parks for children and canines in the capital of Meta, after a process of reuse and transformation which has allowed to extend its useful life.

Currently, this place has the capacity to store 210 tons of tires for cars, bicycles, vans, buses, trucks, and motorcycles, from 13″ to 22.5 rims, which are in normal use wear conditions.

Through the Collection Center, Cormacarena promotes the reuse of this type of materials, to mitigate environmental impacts, and, incidentally, invites Metenses to deliver used tires at Carrera 34 No. 22-34/36, in the neighborhood San Benito, or by contacting the hotline 3108183807 for more information.

Source: Cormacarena

