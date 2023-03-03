An international research team has discovered a hitherto unknown chamber in the great pyramid of Pharaoh Cheops of Giza, near Cairo.

Already in 2016 the measurements had given reason to suppose the existence of a hidden hollow space in the vicinity of the chevron blocks above the entrance.

Now, scientists from the Technical University of Munich (TUM) have used ultrasound and endoscopy to make an important contribution to confirming this assumption. The Egyptian pyramid’s status as one of the best-researched structures in the world makes this find especially important.

The Cheops pyramid is considered the largest and oldest of the Giza pyramids. As part of one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, it has been thoroughly explored; however, the structure still holds many secrets to discover. TUM researchers have solved one more of the mysteries of the pyramid.

As part of the international “ScanPyramids” research team, the Munich scientists have demonstrated the existence of an empty chamber that had hitherto only been posited on the basis of measurement data. The hollow space is located above the original entrance to the pyramid, which is not accessible to the public.

In 2016 several measurements made by Japanese and French researchers provided evidence of the existence of the chamber. The TUM research group has been on board since 2019, helping to explore the pyramid for hidden structures. They use various non-destructive testing methods that allow one to look inside the stone blocks and the areas behind them.

“The pyramids are a World Heritage Site. This means that we have to be especially careful when conducting our investigations so as not to damage anything. We are working on the Cheops pyramid with radar and ultrasonic measuring devices that can be used non-destructively and, in part, even without contact,” says Professor Christian Grosse, Professor of Non-Destructive Testing at the TUM, in a statement.

The initial measurement devices provided a good first impression of the situation. Next, the scientists used endoscopy to confirm the hypothesis. The team found an opening between the stones of the chevron, a solid stone construction, through which they were able to insert a tube into the chamber. They then used this tube as a guide for the lens of an endoscopic camera. The camera confirmed the existence of the hollow space.

“Discovering a hollow space in a pyramid is already something special. But the fact that this chamber is big enough to hold several people, well, that makes the discovery even more important,” says Prof. Grosse.

The chamber is larger than researchers have assumed in the past. The originally measured data pointed to the existence of a corridor at least five meters long; however, according to initial estimates, the length of the chamber far exceeds this length. Inside the chamber there are no traces or other signs of human activity. Therefore, the research group assumes that no one has seen this room in the last 4,500 years or so.

Determining the former purpose of the newly discovered chamber and what is hidden behind the far wall will require further investigation. The confirmed findings highlight the need for further investigation of the Egyptian pyramids and, in particular, the value of the new approach that uses a combination of various technologies and testing procedures.