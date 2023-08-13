Home » They discover an ancient pyramid of 4,000 years old
A group of Kazakh archaeologists unearthed a 4,000-year-old stone step pyramid at the Kyrykungir archaeological site in northern Kazakhstan, the Eurasian National University (ENU) reported Tuesday.

Since 2014, archaeological excavations have been underway on the territory of the Kyrykungir complex, near the Kazakh village of Toktamys. According to the Artnews site, ancient tombs belonging to the nomadic tribes of the Sacas and the Huns were discovered in this place, along with food, clay pots and small bronze balls.

In a new excavation campaign, in which ENU students and professors participated, a steppe pyramid was found dating from the beginning of the second millennium BC (BC), in the period corresponding to the Bronze Age. According to the authors of the find, this structure differs from the typical step pyramid of the Eurasian region.
Eurasian National University

The stepped pyramids are characterized by having a shape similar to a geometric pyramid, in addition to the fact that inside there are tombs that are built over tunnels and labyrinths. An example of this type of construction is the stepped pyramid designed by the Egyptian architect Imhotep for Pharaoh Djoser in the 27th century BC.

A very sophisticated structure

In the case of the steppe pyramid, the historian Ulan Umitkaliyev explained that it has a hexagonal-shaped structure and that the length of each face is approximately 13 meters. He in turn explained that the walls of the pyramid are preserved in eight rows of stone.

“It is a very sophisticated complex structure with several circles in the middle,” said Umitkaliyev, who noted that “the outer walls of the structure of this complex are dominated by images of various animals, especially horses.”

In addition, archaeologists also found pottery, women’s gold earrings, and other jewelry. Umitkaliyev suggested that the unearthed pieces indicate that the archaeological site was a Bronze Age cultural center.

Finally, the also head of the Department of Archeology and Ethnology of the ENU commented that the pyramid was possibly related to the cult of the horse, since bones of this animal were found around the stone building. “There are also images of camels,” he concluded. with RT

