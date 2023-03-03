It is 13 million years old.

Colombian paleontologist Edwin Cadena, a professor at the Universidad del Rosario, together with Rubén Darío Vanegas, from the Tatacoa Natural History Museum, discovered a fossil of the aquatic turtle and established that it is the oldest record of the genus Podocnemis so far known in the country, a finding that was recently published in the international scientific journal Geodiversitas.

“According to our investigation of the fossil, this species of turtle inhabited the national territory 13 million years ago, during a geological epoch called the Middle Miocene,” said Edwin Cadena, explaining that the new species was named Podocnemis tatacoensis, in honor of to the area where it was found, the Tatacoa desert, in the Department of Huila.

For the Colombian paleontologist, “something interesting about this fossil is the presence of some foramina or small holes at the junction between the dorsal part of the shell and the plastron or breastplate, which allow it to be identified as belonging to the genus Podocnemis.”

“The found fossil, in comparison with the turtles of the same genus that currently live in the country, presents some differences in the shape and number of the bones, called neural bones, and in the keratinized scutes that covered them. That is why we can define that it was a different species from those that currently exist”, commented the professor of the Earth System Sciences program at the Universidad del Rosario.

Evolutionary history of the new fossil

“Until now, the evolutionary history of the Podocnemis turtles that inhabit the Magdalena River and the rivers of the Amazon and Orinoquía of Colombia is controversial, since molecular data indicates that they have been inhabiting this area of ​​northern South America for several million years.” said the paleontologist.

“However, validating this hypothesis with fossils is challenging due to the absence of complete specimens. This is where Podocnemis tatacoensis makes a difference due to its excellent preservation that allows us to validate that at least this group of tortoises has inhabited our country for the last 13 million years”, highlighted the researcher.

River Turtle Conservation

For Professor Cadena, this is a finding that allows him to contribute a small grain of sand to the conservation and preservation plans for current turtles.

“It is difficult to create awareness of preservation in the communities and residents close to the environments where these turtles live if we do not know their history. Knowing that these tortoises have inhabited our country for millions of years and that in just a few decades we could put an end to this long evolutionary journey they have had, is undoubtedly a reason to rethink before hunting them or destroying their ecosystems,” he said.

Contributions of paleontology to the country

Edwin Cadena believes that this discovery allows us to reconstruct the past of the species that have inhabited our country, in addition to consolidating knowledge about the paleobiodiversity of a place like Colombia, which stands out worldwide for the large number of current species that it has in different groups such as birds and reptiles.

“For the Paleontology of Colombia and the Department of Huila, it shows the great wealth in terms of paleontological heritage that the country and this region has. Also, unlike other nations where finding a new fossil species is not so common, here in Colombia it is something that is growing, partly because we did not have a large group of national paleontologists with strong research activity, or because there are many areas of our country still to be explored in terms of their fossil record”, he considered.

This discovered fossil is on display at the La Tatacoa Natural History Museum, located in the La Victoria Populated Center, in the northern part of the La Tatacoa Desert.