On the afternoon of Thursday, February 16, they dismantled a controversial advertisement in the capital of Antioquia that was located on Avenida de la Palmas, in the center of that city, with which sex tourism was being promoted.

The Secretary for Women, Angélica Ortiz, reported on the activity on her official Twitter account: “We are not “asses” to sell. Together with the Police and Public Space we dismantled a fence that encouraged sex tourism and the objectification of women (sic)”.

In this way, the publicity that was visible to the inhabitants of that city in the west of the country was lowered.

“In Medellín we have all eyes on (this practice). We are not going to accept that girls and women continue to be objectified. We are not sexual objects. Let’s be clear, we have zero tolerance for human trafficking and for the sexual exploitation of children and adolescents,” he stated during the operation.

The publicity linked to a number on social networks with which it addressed photos of women and men with apparent sexual content, which was reproached by the official.

“This type of advertising opens the doors to sex tourism and from the Medellín mayor’s office we want a model of responsible, ethical and sustainable tourism for the city. For this reason, in coordination with the Undersecretariat of Public Space and with the Metropolitan Police, we are going to dismantle this fence ”, he affirmed.

Ortiz added that they legally had the powers to withdraw that advertising because it was attacking women and minors.

“We are enforcing Law 140 of 1994 that regulates visual outdoor advertising and that prohibits it from violating the integrity and human rights of people. This is how we are building a safe city for all women and girls, where we can all live a life free of violence”, she explained.

Apparently, the second city in the country became a new destination for this type of activity, as has historically happened with Cartagena. Precisely, Fundación Manifesta, which works for the equality of girls and women, recently documented how two North Americans charged for parties in an exclusive sector of the town, in the southwest of that city.

The Secretary for Women, Angélica Ortiz, in the capital of Antioquia led the removal of the controversial advertising that was on Las Palmas avenue.

According to an investigation carried out by the journalist Nathalia Guerrero, it was a business established by two Americans who were identified as Patrick Red and Casey Brown, and who through the profiles of ‘Casey Redbeard’, ‘Casey Barbarossa’ or ‘Señor Bigotes’ They organized dinners, parties and trips for foreigners to meet women in the capital of Antioquia in the midst of what they say is the lack of control of tourism for sexual purposes in that city.

“’Gringo parties’, they call them in their videos and stories. The promise is that, in exchange for their dollars, clients will be able to meet and flirt at these events with many ‘young’, ‘stylish’ and ‘attractive’ paisa women who are not ‘prostitutes, webcam models or Onlyfans’, among other specifications”, they assured in the Manifesta report. with Infobae

