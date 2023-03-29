During an international operation a transnational organization was dismantled dedicated to the construction of semi-submersibles.

in the actions twelve members were captured of said band in the city of Cali and in the Special District of Buenaventura, in the Cauca’s Valley; and in the municipality of Santander de Quilichao in the department of Cauca.

The subjects were detained in their homes, in enforcement of arrest warrants issued by the Special Prosecutor’s Office No.16 of Cali.

The disjointed drug trafficking organization specialized in construction of semi-submersibles to transport cocaine hydrochloride to Central America and Europe, especially to Spanish ports.

Likewise, apparently it was a pioneer in the migration of the phenomenon of construction of semi-submersibles to different countries in the region that are located on the Atlantic coast, including Brazil and Guyana.

Mode of operation

The detainees committed crimes mainly in the Special District of Buenaventura, from where they coordinated the logistics to move its construction structure to coastal areas in the departments of Cauca and Nariño, where they installed their clandestine shipyards for the construction of semi-submersibles at the service of different drug trafficking organizations

Among those captured are the leaders of the organization and international links for the construction of semi-submersibles, both nationally and internationally; and the person in charge of the financial part and the commercialization of cocaine with drug trafficking structures in Europe and Central America.

The operation was carried out within the framework of the international cooperation agreements of the National Government, in a joint and coordinated manner between the Colombian Navythe Spanish Civil Guard, the National Army and the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation.

