They dismantle an organization that trafficked heroin to the US

The dismantling of this criminal organization materialized in the city of Popayán and in the municipality of Rosas in the department of Cauca, thanks to the capture of 5 people by court order, who must answer for the crimes of trafficking, manufacturing, and transportation of narcotics. aggravated type Heroin and conspiracy to commit a crime.

This organization had influence in the departments of Cauca and Nariño; they processed the heroin in the municipality of Bolívar, Cauca, then used public transport vehicles such as vans with adapted coves, which traveled through trails and indigenous reservation areas of Cauca to the municipality of Nariño, from there, to border areas with the equator.

Subsequently, the substance was sent by drug-trafficking associates to the United States through parcel companies and by interns from different airports in the neighboring country.

During the three years of investigation, a total of 4 kilos of heroin were seized from this drug trafficking organization, represented in more than 180 thousand dollars ($790,380,000), which these people stopped receiving thanks to the effective actions of the National Police of Colombia.

It is noteworthy that this year the National Police has managed to seize 141 kilos of heroin throughout the national territory.