They dismantle bridge in av. Circunvalar cl 26c for pedestrian crossing

The Urban Development Institute (IDU) reported that as of this Saturday, June 17, the dismantling of the pedestrian bridge located on Circunvalar avenue with 26C street begins, in order to adapt the new pedestrian crossing to the height of the traffic light.

Clearing activities are carried out at night from 11:00 pm a 4:00 am. until the next June 20th.

During these hours there will be total road closure and during daytime 4:01 am to 10:59 pm, the closure will be by lanes (half lanes).

The works include: demolition of structural concrete of the bridge, stairs and columns.

During the intervention, it is possible that temporary traffic disruptionsfor which the entity apologizes for the possible inconveniences.

It is recommended to abide by the signs to be installed and use the marked and marked trails.

With the adaptation of the new pedestrian level crossing, will optimize circulation for all the inhabitants of the sector.

