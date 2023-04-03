In a joint effort between the Attorney General’s Office and the National Police, eight adults and one minor were prosecuted as alleged members of the Los Chingas criminal group, who according to their ppossible level of participation were charged for the crimes of: aggravated conspiracy to commit a crime, homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated forced disappearance; manufacturing, trafficking or possession of drugs, bribery for giving or offering, and trafficking or manufacturing of firearms; and use of minors for the commission of crimes.

The investigations show that those accused today participated in the homicide of five people that occurred in the Belalcázar de Jamundí neighborhood and in the San Luis de Cali neighborhood (Valle del Cauca) between 2021 and 2023. As well as in an attempt to homicide.

The criminal group is also credited with the forced disappearance of an adult and a minor, which occurred on December 24, 2021 and June 28, 2022, respectively, in the municipality of Jamundí.

It was also established that ‘Los Chingas’ were engaged in drug trafficking and used minors to commit crimes. It is presumed that the defendants today forced families to sell drugs in their homes, in exchange for letting them continue living there. As established, those who refused were displaced from the neighborhood.

capture operation

In nine search and search procedures, ordered by a prosecutor from the Support Structure of the Cali Section, and carried out by personnel from the Sijín of the National Police, 8 arrest warrants were materialized and the apprehension of a minor. As well as a capture in flagrante.

During the judicial proceedings, the authorities seized cell phones, four pistol cartridges, cash, a pistol silencer, and a traumatic weapon.

By decision of the guarantee control judges, the following must comply with the security measure in the prison: Carolina Cárdenas Cañón, Jhon Edward Castillo Sánchez, Aidé González Congo, Brayan Steven Molina Carvajal, Jesús Miguel Ramos Hernández, Kendy Rafael Brito Palma, Rodolfo Cárdenas Cañón and Luis Carlos Norena.

For his part, José Robeiro Cantor Varón was placed under house arrest, who was captured in flagrante delicto with 4 9 mm pistol cartridges.

Likewise, the minor under 17 years of age was sent to preventive detention in a specialized center for adolescents.