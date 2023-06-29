They dismantle seven billboards with electoral content in Neiva

City authorities have carried out a series of operations to remove billboards that violated the electoral regulations established in decrees 928 of 2009 and 432 of 2023.

These measures regulate political advertising during elections and guarantee a transparent and fair process.

City authorities in the company of the Official Fire Department and the National Police, participated in the operations. The focus points were Carrera 16, Carrera 6ª with Calle 8ª and Carrera 5ª with Calle 11, located in different areas of the city.

As a result of these actions, the Directorate of Justice proceeded to remove a total of seven billboards, two of which were removed voluntarily. These structures lacked the permits required by the Municipal Planning Administrative Department.

«Andrés Mauricio Muñoz, director of Justice, explained that the billboards were removed because their location violated electoral regulations in the downtown area of ​​the city. According to the regulations, it is prohibited to publish or promote any type of electoral advertising in that area,” the official said.

It is important to note that Decree 432 of 2023 establishes that electoral propaganda must be located outside the delimited area, which is defined by Calle 4ª in the south, Avenida La Toma in the north, Carrera 8ª in the east, and Carrera 8ª in the east. 1H race in the west. Within this zone, the placement of a parade is only allowed in front of the headquarters of the political party or movement, or individually for each candidate.

The Neiva Mayor’s Office reaffirms its commitment to comply with electoral regulations and will continue to carry out operations in the city to guarantee compliance with Decree 432 of 2023, which regulates all political advertising during elections. In addition, all political actors and citizens are reminded of the importance of respecting the provisions established in current regulations.

