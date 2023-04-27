Home » They dismantle the illegal structure of cigarette trafficking
This morning, the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) carried out an operation with 68 arrest warrants against a criminal structure that smuggled cigarettes. The value of the merchandise that entered the country illegally was $2,375,022.64. According to the authorities, the detainees are accused of: preparatory acts, illegal groups, smuggling […]

The post Illegal structure of cigarette trafficking is dismantled appeared first on Diario Digital Cronio of El Salvador.

