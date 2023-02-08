The Bogotá Metropolitan Police, through its operational and investigative activities, managed to capture 3 men aged 18, 20 and 21, moments in which they were stealing parts of an NPR vehicle.

The facts are presented on 78th street with 55th race of the town of Barrios Unidos around 4 in the morning, when 3 men board a truck-type vehicle and with mechanical tools steal parts of it.

In the midst of the theft, the subjects are surprised by the police who were in the sector carrying out surveillance and control tasks, who immediately capture them with the tools in their hands.

This gang was apparently engaged in the theft of computers, batteries and other auto parts from different vehicles. that are found on public roads in this town, affecting the safety of the sector.

In the month of January the police achieved a reduction of -10% (-30 cases) of vehicle theft compared to the immediately previous yearbringing a piece of peace of mind to vehicle owners in the city.