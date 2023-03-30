The controversial construction of a roof in a house located in the sector of the route of the MIO Cable de Cali came to an end and that stopped the reactivation of its service for hindering one of its routes.

This is in relation to what happened with a cabin of the MÍO Cable transport system, which runs from the MÍO Unidad Deportiva station to the hillside of commune 20, in Siloé, and which was about to hit the roof of the house marked.

Given this situation, Óscar Ortiz, president of Metrocali, sent a letter to the Metropolitan Police of the capital of the Valley asking them to take the necessary measures in order not to see the cabin route interrupted.

It should be remembered that the owner of the house refused to uninstall the structure, for which a corrective measure was established, which orders the immediate demolition of the structure and a special fine. up to 28 million pesos.

“He refused to dismantle, that is why the fine and the demolition with the accompaniment of the Police,” said the undersecretary of Access to Justice Services, César Lemos.

This position became a reality yesterday Wednesday when the roof was dismantled, which, according to MetroCali, prevented the route of the MÍO Cable.

Metrocali indicated that unscrupulous people took advantage of the temporary suspension of the MÍO Cable service to build the roof on a third level, without having the license for this.

