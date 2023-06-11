They dispute the Northwest Babysoccer – El Diario

Julian Andres Santa

A total of eight teams began their participation in he Championship Baby football for the municipalities of northwestern Risaralda, phase of utmost importance since one of the representative clubs will come from there to the National Zonal of this important contest where new talents in projection are measured of the children’s football

The participating teams

for the ggroup A, appear Juan Carlos Botero from La Virginia, the campus MQuinchía municipality 2011, the aceelection Mistrató and the representative of the Mayor of Pueblo Rico. On the other hand, group B is made up of Guayacanes of Bethlehem of Umbria, Municipality of Quinchía 2012, The Celia FC and Guatican Talents.

Guática, host venue

Since yesterday, all the emotions of Babyfútbol have been lived in the municipality of Guática, which will have the programming of the final tomorrow, starting at 2 in the afternoon. Let’s remember that this The contest is organized by the Sueños Dorados Sports and Environmental Foundation and has the Sponsored by the Mayor of Guática.

Distribution of quotas to the National Zonal

On this occasion, Risaralda will have the participation of seven of its teams in the National Zonal:

Metropolitan Area Baby Soccer: Three places

Prebaby Carlos Mario Gil: One quota (Dunga Talents)

Baby football northwest municipalities: One quota

National Zonal Headquarters Municipality: One quota (La Virginia)

Fair Play last year: One quota (Campestre Dosquebradas)

Given:

In addition to the quota to the national zone, There will be awards represented in trophies, medals and sports equipment for the first three places, the scorer and the least defeated fence.