They dispute their own National Games of journalists ACORD

Julian Andres Santa

With cycling, soccer and mini-soccer, the seventeenth version of the National Games for journalists associated with ACORD Colombia began yesterday, programming that will last throughout the week in the city of Pereira, culminating next Friday, June 2. This appointment is held again after four years, since the last one was in 2019 and had been postponed due to the pandemic.

More than 600 journalists in action

This is how in these competitions, journalists will change their role from being the ones who tell and write the news, to now jump on stage to compete and represent their departments. Marino Sánchez, president of ACORD Risaralda, the host department, expressed: “25 delegations of the 26 from the sectional ones say they are present at these fairs where we will have more than 600 journalists gathered doing sports in 10 sports activities until June 3. We have the support of official entities such as the Pereira Mayor’s Office, the Risaralda Governor’s Office, the Ministry of Sports and, of course, several private entities.”

heading to the stages

“There is familiarity, brotherhood but it is not believed, when they enter the field, they enter to win, nobody wants to lose, everyone enters to fight for the three points there,” said the president of ACORD Risaralda.

It has been in all editions

One of the journalists who has been in all the editions of the ACORD National Games is Hugo Ocampo Villegas. “It is an opportunity, first of all, for integration between the unionized sports press of the country. I was fortunate to participate in the first games in 1989 in Bucaramanga and later to host here in Pereira in 1991 and I highlight the importance of this type of event, not only for integration, but also because one finds a competitive level in certain sports disciplines and it is an opportunity for us to immerse ourselves fully in the subject that is the subject of our work and although we do not believe it, it sometimes allowed us to live experiences that one cannot feel from a grandstand or from a booth”.

In cycling and bowling

Edgar López, a Risaraldense journalist known for being the voice of the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium, will compete in two disciplines. “I’m going to be cycling and bowling. All the time I have participated in bowling and cycling, sporadically in some, due to the difficulty of carrying the bicycle but there we are and the most important thing is that we are not only sports journalists, but we are also active in sports”.

They play the games as locals

Finally, the rapporteur Carlos Alfonso Riaño adds: “35 years ago I participated in the first games in Bucaramanga and today practically the vital closing is done. Meeting people who have been life partners in this sport and having the possibility of closing, I think here in my own city, it will be wonderful. I don’t go to football anymore, I think they are completed cycles, I am only bowling and logically, it is in sport that we will try to position ourselves as best as possible”.

schedule for today

7:00am. Athletics

8:00am Cycling route

10:00 am. cakes

3:00 pm. Soccer and micro soccer

6:00 pm. Volleyball

Opinion Edgar Lopez

“It is integration, familiarity, meeting journalists from different cities, congregating in a single city is something we do very little and it is the opportunity to hug each other, to just get to know each other and why not, even to enjoy some time after the competitions. . Here there is no rivalry, here what there is is friendship”.

Opine Hugo Ocampo

“Fundamentally, the main value is the integration of the entire sports press in the country. I will be alone in bolo. I have always participated in soccer, indoor soccer and bowling, but over the years they charge, take their toll and we are going to try to play bowling”.

Give your opinion Carlos Alfonso Riaño

“For me they are very important, I could think that they could be even the last ones, because of the years that are passing, the situations and the new people that are arriving and that logically they have to take over from one”.

Opinion Pablo Bohórquez

“It is a great joy because we are going to be sharing a week with colleagues from all over the country who belong to the union, so we are going to combine the two passions, sports and journalism in a single event, which is very cool and learn of all”.