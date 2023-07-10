They do not agree with the Political Lieutenant of Calpi

JOB. –

The citizens of different communities of the parish of Calpi hope that the Governor of Chimborazo puts people from the same area and who knows the needs so that there are no administrative problems.

Several citizens prevented the offices of the Calpi Political Tenure from opening.

In the parish of Calpi-Riobamba, residents carried out a peaceful sit-in yesterday morning on the outskirts of the political tenure of the place, after the Governor of Chimborazo delegated a Political Lieutenant who does not belong to the sector.

According to the complaints obtained by the inhabitants of some communities in Calpi, they demand that the Political Lieutenant be a person belonging to the place and who knows the area, otherwise they would not allow these units to function normally. It was learned that a delegation from several communities would have a meeting with the Chimborazo Governorate to request the change of said authority.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

