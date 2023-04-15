“They do not correspond to the truth”

The lawyer for Pietro Orlandi, brother of the young Vatican woman whose disappearance at the age of 15 in 1983 is being investigated again by the Vatican, today denied information released by the official website “Vatican News” according to which she and her client deny to provide the names of people involved.

“Such claims do not correspond to the truth. I want to say that all the light is shed on the matter”, writes the lawyer Laura Sgrò in an email sent to the prefect of the Dicastery of Communication and its editorial director, Paolo Ruffini and Andrea Tornielli, respectively, as well as to the director of the Press Office Vatican, Matteo Bruni.

The lawyer, who this morning went to the Holy See summoned by the promoter (prosecutor) of the Vatican, Alessandro Diddi, who reopened the investigation at the end of last year, refers to the information from “Vatican News” entitled: “Accusations against Wojtyla , Pietro Orlandi and the lawyer Sgró refuse to give names».

“My client, Pietro Orlandi, was listened to for eight hours on April 11” by the prosecutor, to whom he delivered a report accompanied by “a list of 28 people,” says the lawyer, who today claimed professional secrecy before the prosecutor Vatican because his “hearing as a person informed of the facts is obviously incompatible” with his “position as defender of the Orlandi family.”

But “as soon as I left the Vatican, the agencies have begun to call me because in the opinion of ‘Vatican News‘ I would have refused to give the prosecutor the names in relation to the alleged accusations” about the late Pope John Paul II.

“I must refute and energetically what has been said and written,” emphasizes Sgró.

For its part, the Vatican reported this Saturday that the prosecutor received the lawyer “as she had repeatedly and publicly requested, within the framework of the open file on the disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi.”

«Also so that he could provide those elements, relative to the origin of some information in his possession, expected after the statements provided by Pietro Orlandi. The lawyer Sgrò claimed professional secrecy”, it was added in a brief note signed by Bruni.

After declaring last Tuesday for the first time in the Vatican, Orlandi, who has always fought to know the fate of his sister, went to a television program in which, among other things, he insinuated that John Paul II used to leave the Vatican night with some bishops to look for young people in Rome, which was branded by the official newspaper “L’Osservatore Romano” as “madness” and a “media massacre” without evidence.

In the questioned information from “Vatican News” it is said that “the lawyer chose to plead professional secrecy and therefore refused to report from whom she and Pietro Orlandi had collected the ‘rumors’ about the alleged customs of Pope Wojtyla that, according to Emanuela’s brother said during the Di martedì program, ‘at night he went out with two of his Polish monsignor friends’ and ‘of course he was not going to bless houses’”.

“Are they crazy, but what is this dirty game? But who refuses to give names? But if we have given you a long list of names, but why? Apart from instrumentalizing the words, here in this headline is the worst of the worst,” Orlandi wrote on Facebook.

The controversy has to do with one of the great mysteries of Italian history, which has once again attracted attention after the premiere of the Netflix documentary “Vatican Girl” and which was linked in various journalistic investigations to the attack on John Paul II in 1981 in Saint Peter’s Square at the hands of the terrorist Ali Agca.

