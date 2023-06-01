They don’t want stricter emissions for combustion engines, so what do they want? How the parties would reduce the number of deaths from exhaust fumes

The debate about the end of the era of internal combustion cars in Slovakia continues. In addition to the SaS, it is also appropriated by other parties. For example, the Democrats of ex-prime minister Eduard Heger are calling for the introduction of a green scrap fee, which would compensate for the higher price of more environmentally friendly cars.

When it comes to similar measures, it is important not to forget why the EU is actually tightening emission standards and moving towards the end of “combustion engines”:

The Euro 7 standard responds to two problems. First, exhaust gases kill three times more people in the EU each year than die from traffic accidents. The second problem is that car companies have cheated on emission controls in the past. The Dieselgate scandal was the icing on the cake.

A drastic reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from passenger car transport in the EU in the next two decades is a condition for keeping the increase in global temperature below the catastrophic limit of 2 degrees Celsius.

Today’s edition of the Green Newsfilter provides an overview of measures and alternatives proposed by political parties to achieve these goals and facilitate the transition to electromobility. It has 1200 words and you can read it in 6 minutes. It is also available as a podcast for subscribers. You can find it in the Denníka N application or on the website at the top of the newsfilter.