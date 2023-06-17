They dust off a video of Jorge Oñate criticizing the ‘New Wave’

After the controversy that was generated by the song ‘Bandolera’ by Banda del 5, users A video of the deceased singer Jorge Oñate went viral on social networks in which he criticizes the lyrics of the songs of the “New Wave”.

“Those songs do not make people fall in love, who is going to serenade a woman with ‘Pin Pon Pan’, they are going to think that they are going to give her a French horn, instead, Sanjuanerita tuu…”, the ‘Ruiseñor del Cesar’ is heard saying in the middle of a musical presentation with Cristian Camilo Peña.

Although the exact date of the concert is unknown, what is certain is the criticism that Jorge Oñate did to the new vallenata music singers, either because of the lyrics of his songs or the fusion with other genresIt’s like champeta and reggaeton, remembering the episode when in the middle of an interview he said that “if a reggaeton invited him to sing he would hit him with a trunk”.

Let’s remember that ‘Pin Pon Pan’ is one of the most successful new generation songs. The song was recorded by Luifer Cuello together with accordion player Manuel Julián on his first album and is authored by Leo Gómez Jr.