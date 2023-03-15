An exclusive space for the attention of adolescents called Ñangareko was set up in the Regional Hospital of Ciudad del Este. This project will also be implemented in more days at the Hernandarias District Hospital.

The Ñangareko space is intended for care in sensitive and priority areas such as the prevention of preeclampsia (hypertension in pregnant women) and unintended pregnancy. This is a project of the Juan Rassmuss Echecopar Foundation, with the support of Itaipú and the coordination of the Tenth Health Region.

The implementation of these services within the public health system was carried out the day before (14) at the Regional Hospital of Ciudad del Este, with the presence of health authorities from the Tenth Health Region, as well as the medical staff and special guests.

In the Regional Hospital, a fully equipped container was installed where the Ñangareko space will operate, aimed at adolescents between 10 and 19 years of age. It has a pleasant atmosphere, wi-fi, air conditioning, among other amenities, for the specialists who provide the various services.

The purpose is for adolescents to feel safe and experience a new concept of sexual and reproductive health care, free of charge.

Improvements to prevent preeclampsia

In the prenatal area of ​​the Regional Hospital, improvements were also introduced in the clinics for the implementation of the preeclampsia challenge.

This initiative seeks to identify patients at risk of developing the disease and thus prevent it by avoiding major complications for the health of the mother and the baby.

Preeclampsia is one of the most common serious complications in pregnancy. It is associated with high blood pressure and the abnormal presence of protein in the urine. It is caused by a defect in the placenta, which causes difficulties in the supply of nutrients and oxygen to the baby.

Deaths from preeclampsia are 100% preventable; however, in our country it is part of the main cause of maternal and perinatal mortality, due to the fact that it is generally not detected on time.

Other benefited hospitals

At the Hernandarias District Hospital, the adaptation, remodeling and equipment for the new adolescent space has already been carried out. Likewise, the prenatal area has been strengthened and the residents will soon be able to access a new clinic. The Presidente Franco District Hospital also already has the space enabled.

“Itaipu kindly agreed to collaborate in the investment for this initiative. It is the first time that we have an association with the entity, it seemed favorable to us because it is from the Alto Paraná region. This alliance in favor of the adolescent segment gave us great satisfaction,” said Patricia Abed, general manager of the Juan Rassmuss Echecopar Foundation, referring to details of the project’s implementation.

The Juan Rassmuss Echecopar Foundation is philanthropic and has been working in the country for six years with a collaboration agreement with the Ministry of Public Health (MSPBS). Its two strategic axes are the prevention and early detection of preeclampsia and adolescent sexual and reproductive health through the Ñangareko spaces.