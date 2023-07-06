They enable the Emergency Medical Service in CDE with 5 ambulances to attend to the population in emergencies

Attention for accidents on public roads is requested through the number 141.

The headquarters of the Extra-hospital Medical Emergency Service (SEME) in Ciudad del Este was set up the day before, with 5 fully equipped ambulances, for better care and transfer of patients, in order to coordinate activities throughout the department and at the country level. Attention is by calling 141, where transfer between hospitals or accidents on public roads is requested in order to transfer the patient where appropriate. It was attended by President Mario Abdo Benítez, Minister Julio Borba, Dr. Arturo Portillo, director of the Tenth Health Region and the delegation of the Ministry of Health.

The opening of this headquarters is of the utmost importance, since it will allow rapid and specialized medical attention to be provided in emergency situations outside the hospital environment.

The new infrastructure seeks to promote access to preventive health and guarantee the provision of emergency services.

SEME has a team of highly trained professionals and state-of-the-art medical equipment to guarantee an efficient and effective response to any emergency.

This new SEME headquarters in Ciudad del Este will provide us with greater coverage and faster response times, which translates into a quality medical emergency service for our community. Now, we will be able to count on the necessary attention at critical moments, providing peace of mind and safeguarding the health and well-being of our citizens.

“The SEME service is a service long awaited by all colleagues in the health field because many times we suffer from the impossibility of transferring patients from one place to another,” said the director of the Tenth Health Region, Arturo Portillo.

The place has all the comforts, as well as a special space prepared for the radio station, which is where all requests for the service are received, through 141, requests that are all over the country.

“It is a very dispersed department, we have 28 districts and a little more than 108 USF, which means that the recruitment of serious patients often has transfer needs at a higher level of complexity; Also, the high population in the urban area favors traffic accidents and therefore, services of this type are required”, explained Portillo.

