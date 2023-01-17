This Monday afternoon, the drivers who needed to travel between Pasto and Popayán began to mobilize on the La Sierra road, alternating with the Panameriana, after the passage was restricted for two days.

The first to arrive were the motorcyclists, but little by little the other vehicles that were waiting to pass in the El Bordo sector began to mobilize, to continue towards La Sierra and finally reach Rosas, Cauca.

According to the authorities, the delay is due to the poor state of the road and the number of cars in the area, which have affected the highway more, which is why it decided to suspend vehicle traffic last weekend.

Initially, the chief of the Cauca Transit and Transportation Police, Hervin Montañez, had announced that after carrying out maintenance on the road, he would proceed to re-establish the passage first for those who travel from Pasto to Popayán, south-north direction.

And this Tuesday, January 17, from 7:00 in the morning to 7:00 at night, the passage will be enabled for travelers going to the south of the country, that is, Popayán – Pasto.

Problems have also occurred on the Pasto – Mocoa – Popayán route, where it takes drivers about 24 hours to reach their destination.

As of this Monday, the vehicles travel the El Bordo – La Sierra – Rosas route.

