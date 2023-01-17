Home News They enable vehicular passage by alternate route El Bordo – La Sierra – Rosas
News

They enable vehicular passage by alternate route El Bordo – La Sierra – Rosas

by admin
They enable vehicular passage by alternate route El Bordo – La Sierra – Rosas

This Monday afternoon, the drivers who needed to travel between Pasto and Popayán began to mobilize on the La Sierra road, alternating with the Panameriana, after the passage was restricted for two days.

The first to arrive were the motorcyclists, but little by little the other vehicles that were waiting to pass in the El Bordo sector began to mobilize, to continue towards La Sierra and finally reach Rosas, Cauca.

According to the authorities, the delay is due to the poor state of the road and the number of cars in the area, which have affected the highway more, which is why it decided to suspend vehicle traffic last weekend.

Initially, the chief of the Cauca Transit and Transportation Police, Hervin Montañez, had announced that after carrying out maintenance on the road, he would proceed to re-establish the passage first for those who travel from Pasto to Popayán, south-north direction.

And this Tuesday, January 17, from 7:00 in the morning to 7:00 at night, the passage will be enabled for travelers going to the south of the country, that is, Popayán – Pasto.

Problems have also occurred on the Pasto – Mocoa – Popayán route, where it takes drivers about 24 hours to reach their destination.

As of this Monday, the vehicles travel the El Bordo – La Sierra – Rosas route.

Photo Presidency of the Republic

Comments

See also  Former Ilva, the dismissed employee must be reinstated for a post on Facebook: the decision of the labor judge

You may also like

Review: Cracking the Questions of the Times and...

Historical classification of Deportivo Pereira in Baby Soccer

The National Emergency Management Department came to inspect...

A human sense seeks to print the new...

Cauca Emergency: ship will carry 30,000 barrels of...

ȫ󲿵ˮϡ ضϲȵؾֵд󵽱ѩ _йҾŻ

Gustavo Petro announced a bill to reform the...

National Government declares definitive vacancy of the office...

Communiqué of the Third Plenary Session of the...

Petro calls his Guatemalan ambassador for consultation about...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy