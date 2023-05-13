They enjoyed the Basketball Festival in Altavista

Basketball | A total of 450 boys and girls participated in this integration of the orange ball

Julián Andrés Santa

The sport of the orange ball is lived with passion in Pereira and this was reflected in the Basketball Festival organized by Club Altavista, with the support of Carlos Mario Gil, councilor of Pereira and the private company. “We were with the alevines, the category of little children, up to the oldest, who were 17 years old. There we had the opportunity to share with 450 athletes and each of them received their medal. We thank private companies such as Jardines del Renacer, the Ola Naranja team and above all Javier Hernández who was one of the managers and organizers of the festival”.

MASSIVE PARTICIPATION

This contest had 450 participants and a great presence of the company of their relatives. “There were more than a thousand parents watching their children, it was quite a spectacle, some parents also took the opportunity to sell their sales and collect funds because Club Altavista will travel to represent Colombia in Spain, in a professional tournament, so that was also one of the objectives of the festival. We will continue fighting so that there are better sports venues for those who practice these disciplines”.

“VERY GREAT JOYS”

“It is a huge figure and, above all, the cost of the investment is not so much because private companies, politics and communities join together, demonstrating once again that we can work hand in hand. It was a very short investment but very great joys. We have been supporting different sports and this basketball is no exception”.

AUTHOR OF THE SPORTS RATE

“We have been managing so that their scenarios are improved and above all today I have to tell you that we left an agreement, on 0-40 of 2017, on the sport rate and it seems to me that it is quite important because it gives viability and support for athletes and sport in general that we need each of the teachers, each of the technical directors, the league presidents and above all the club presidents ”, pointed out the councilor, Carlos Mario Gil.

IT WAS A FORMATIVE FESTIVAL

Javier Hernández, president of Club Altavista, referred to the importance of this activity. “About the festival, it was not competitive but something formative where children and young people who normally do not have that space to compete were given the opportunity to enjoy a day of basketball, regardless of the results or the technical level they have, but just do the sport they like, enjoy and play”.

COLLECT FUNDS FOR TRIP TO SPAIN

“We have an invitation to Barcelona to participate in a training camp and there are scheduled visits to the ACB sports venue, which is the professional level in Spain. We have FC Barcelona and Juventude de Badalona, ​​teams that have been at the top level for many years and we would have the opportunity to visit their stages and even meet a professional player who can advise them”.

GUESTS BY THE BASKET CATALÁ FOUNDATION

“We have reached a time when plane tickets are excessively expensive, we do not have the budget to travel now in June, which was the first date that they had invited us and we are trying, if we do not leave now, to go in October, which is also when they start season in Spain. The Catalan Basket Foundation is the one that has invited us through the Catalan Federation and gives us the opportunity, if not now, to help us in October with these invitations and it is something very important for them so that they can see the highest level of basketball.” , added the president of Club Altavista, Javier Hernández.