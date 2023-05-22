They enjoyed the Scout Risaralda Games

Julian Andres Santa

Nearly 300 registered athletes, logistics and managers, enthusiastically participated in the Scout Risaralda Traditional and Sports Games, which took place on the Uniminuto stages in Pereira, where the joy of being able to share with family and friends, doing physical activity and playful games, prevailed from beginning to end among all attendees.

For all ages

From the youngest to the oldest, they enjoyed this activity in which the scouts put aside their daily equipment for a moment and had fun with sports equipment. Children between the ages of 6 and 10 shared in the traditional games, while those between the ages of 10 and 21 played basketball, volleyball, strikeout and chess.

Provide education with sport

Víctor Arango, regional head of Scouting in Risarlada, referred to the objective of this activity. “Within our Scout Movement it is a very important part for the boys, being able to play sports and be in communication and we do what we have to do, educating these boys within our movement. It had been a long time since we had been able to do them again, this is my third regional headquarters, so we are resuming everything that scouting really is and more with these games that are very important to them”.

Medals were awarded to all

In these games, the result or the general location did not matter, but the mere fact of participating was rewarded, for which all the competitors received a medal, as explained by Jesús Antonio Pineda, Troop Commissioner in charge. “Basically we want the boys to integrate with all the different groups in the region, that’s why the medal is for everyone, the difference is that the colors correspond to each of the branches, because we as Scouts have the rookies who are the boys who go from 6 to 10 years old, those of the troops who go from 10 to 15 years old, those from 15 to 18 years old who are the walker and finally the rovers who go up to 22 years ”.

Opine Federico Vivas. Soccer

I’ve been a Scout for five years. These competitions seem very good to me because that way we are interacting more between regions, between troops, patrols, rovers and it is all very mixed and we are generating more connection in general”.

Opinion Julián Vargas. Struck out

“It’s a very cool experience that these games are being made again after 10 years, in order to socialize a little among the other groups and to be able to learn a little more about sports and have a great time.”

Say Samuel Toro. Struck out

“It is a very interesting activity because it is a way of developing ourselves and getting to know other communities and groups. What I like most about striking out is interacting with other people and being able to have fun.”

Opine Sara Guevara. Ponchado

“It seems to me something very productive, very encouraging to be able to meet with the different communities, with the different groups, to be able to participate in an active physical activity, since we normally do walks and to be able to do recreational sports is a great contribution for us.”