Attempted theft in the gymnasium of the Zanon institute. The thieves entered through the front door, which was open. Once inside they headed for the changing rooms.

The crooks broke through all the lockers looking for something to take away, but found nothing. On Wednesday morning, the headmaster, warned by the teachers, called the carabinieri.

«It happened – explains the principal, Pierluigi Fiorentini – in the time frame between the end of the use of the gym by the school and the beginning of the activities organized by the sports associations. There was only damage to the furniture.

Fortunately, the thieves found nothing to take away. It was the exercise science teachers, this morning (yesterday, for the reader) who noticed what had happened. In the afternoon it is a little frequented area and therefore similar events can happen. We are embittered ».—