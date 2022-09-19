Home News They enter the house and threaten an old woman to rob her, but leave empty-handed
They enter the house and threaten an old woman to rob her, but leave empty-handed

They enter the house and threaten an old woman to rob her, but leave empty-handed

Attempted home robbery against an 89-year-old woman residing in Cassacco. At about 5 pm on Saturday 17 September, two men, taking advantage of the entrance door left open, entered the building.

After verbally threatening the old woman, they started rummaging through the rooms for cash and jewelry.

Then, after having turned the house upside down, but without finding anything, they ran away with empty dwarves, making them lose their tracks.

The woman reported the fact to the carabinieri of the Tricesimo station who then intervened on the spot for an inspection.

