UDINE. They broke into the institute in the night between Sunday 23 and Monday 24, after having forced a window, and damaged the furniture in some classrooms.

Vandals in action, in Udine, at the primary Garzoni in via Ronchi – which is part of the Comprehensive Institute II – and they damaged drawers and cabinets.

To notice what had happened, on the morning of Monday 24 October, it was the staff of the institute, at the opening of the school. «According to a first survey – commented the headmaster Michelangelo Macaluso – that we performed inside the school complex, nothing was stolen, we only found damage in various classrooms. They forced closed drawers and other furniture ». «Writings have not been made – concluded the manager – and, as mentioned, no theft should have been committed. Obviously I’m very sorry for what happened ».

The management then alerted the police. In fact, yesterday afternoon a complaint was filed with the carabinieri of Udine who then carried out an inspection and started all the necessary investigations to reconstruct what happened inside the school.

