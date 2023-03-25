Three armed men entered the patio of Gustavo Enrique Mejía Nieto’s home and ended his life while he was sleeping in a hammock.

The event happened in a humble house in the Camilo Torres neighborhood of the municipality of Codazzi, on Thursday night.

The mother of the deceased said that everyone was already asleep and suddenly they heard the shots. The subjects who committed the crime fled to a pasture that is next to the house.

The technical inspection of the corpse was carried out by the Police at the local hospital where the victim was taken in an attempt by his relatives to save his life. However, it was late.

It was established that a pamphlet alluding to the AGC was left next to the body of Mejía Nieto.

