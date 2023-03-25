Home News They entered his home and shot him dead.
News

They entered his home and shot him dead.

by admin
They entered his home and shot him dead.

Three armed men entered the patio of Gustavo Enrique Mejía Nieto’s home and ended his life while he was sleeping in a hammock.

The event happened in a humble house in the Camilo Torres neighborhood of the municipality of Codazzi, on Thursday night.

The mother of the deceased said that everyone was already asleep and suddenly they heard the shots. The subjects who committed the crime fled to a pasture that is next to the house.

The technical inspection of the corpse was carried out by the Police at the local hospital where the victim was taken in an attempt by his relatives to save his life. However, it was late.

It was established that a pamphlet alluding to the AGC was left next to the body of Mejía Nieto.

See also  The taxman according to Forza Italia: flat tax for the middle class, no to property, lowering taxes on businesses

You may also like

Rain, wind and gusts of wind at the...

Edict 1st. warning Mosley Salas Beltrán

Beijing-Moscow, a handshake moment that attracts worldwide attention—Remembering...

Further asylum quarters come in the former ÖBB...

Arrest warrant against Putin, what do you eat...

Hamburg cabaret duo Alma Hoppe quits | >...

Imran Khan refrained from asking the Taliban to...

Captured two men who tried to enter the...

Post and gamble: media addiction among children and...

France Netherlands 4:0 – selection of Euro-2024 group...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy