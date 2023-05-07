They establish a route for the attention of social leaders in Valledupar

In the Extraordinary Security Council carried out by the Valledupar Mayor’s Office and the National Police, the roadmap was established to timely know any conduct that violates or threatens the social leaders of Valledupar.

In the same way, together with the Ombudsman’s Office, the Attorney General’s Office, and the National Protection Unit, they discussed the institutional response capacity in the investigation and prosecution processes.

In order to ensure the free and full development of social participation, Felipe Murgas, Secretary of the Municipal Government asserted: Today the emergency actions have been determined for the risk assessment of community leaders, to whom we must guarantee their safety. And we also hope that these people have patience, with respect to the administrative processes that are carried out for the recovery of the cession areas of the municipality.”

In this sense, the commander of the Cesar Police Department, Luis León, highlighted that: “It is important to mention that we are accompanying the other institutions in making decisions regarding said administrative processes, since they are transcendental decisions for the municipality. We will continue working with our criminal investigation and our capacities, in order to guarantee all the rights and duties of the freedoms of all citizens.”

